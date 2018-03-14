Acquisition of 28 NH90 Helicopters by Qatar

(Source: French Armed Force Ministry; issued march 14, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly welcomes the signing by the Qatari authorities of a contract for the benefit of the NHI consortium for the acquisition of 28 NH90 helicopters (16 in "land" version called TTH, 12 in "naval" version called NFH) at the DIMDEX armaments exhibition in Doha. The sixteen TTH helicopters will be assembled at the Airbus Helicopters’ plant in Marignane.



During her recent exchanges with the Defense Minister of Qatar, Florence Parly had the opportunity on several occasions to present the NH90 helicopter, operated by the French services, and its exceptional military qualities that make it a first-rate sovereignty tool.



The Qatari decision further strengthens the strategic and military partnership between our two countries, and is a new export success for France.



Exports of military equipment are part of France's defense and security policy. Vital to our defense industry and the equipment of our armed forces, they also contribute to our strategic autonomy, to employment and to safeguarding of our industry, as well as the influence of our country.



A true economic asset, the French defense industry comprises about ten large groups, 4,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and employs nearly 200,000 people.



Florence Parly remains fully committed, alongside the President of the Republic, to ensuring the success of French exports in the field of armaments.



-ends-

