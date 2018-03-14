Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Defense Department; issued March 14, 2018)

Orbital Sciences Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is being awarded a $67,579,333 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to procure 24 full-rate production Lot 11 GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target base vehicles and spares for the Navy; and the government of Qatar, as well as D6AC long-lead steel for the government of Japan.



Work will be performed at Chandler, Arizona (50 percent); Camden, Arkansas (37 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (6 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (5 percent); and Hollister, California (2 percent); and is expected to be completed in June 2021.



Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $67,579,333 are being obligated at time of award, $222,035 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($67,461,135; 99.83 percent); the governments of Qatar ($97,597; 0.14 percent); and Japan ($20,601; 0.03 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1047).



