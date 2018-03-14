PLA Website Confirms Sea Trial of Shipborne Railgun (excerpt)

(Source: Asia Times; posted March 14, 2018)

A recent photo of what is believed to be the PLA's first shipborne railgun. (WeChat photo)

Sea tests of China’s indigenous electromagnetic railguns are under way, Chinese papers have revealed, quoting delegates of the People’s Liberation Army who are attending the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.This has been further confirmed by a feature on the PLA-run news portal 81.cn bout a female lead engineer who was the brains behind a repeating pulsating direct current power system that could charge the railgun.Zhang Xiao, associate research fellow at the Wuhan-based PLA Naval University of Engineering, said the breakthrough was a hard-won result after hundreds of failures and more than 50,000 tests.She also led a team that scaled the technical hurdles of installing shipborne electromagnetic launching systems, believed to be planned for use in future Chinese aircraft carriers.The Global Times quoted commentators as saying that the United States used to maintain a lead in developing such state-of-the-art power systems, but the breakthrough could bring the PLA Navy into the same league as the US in railgun development and trials. (end of excerpt)-ends-