Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Defense Department; issued March 14, 2018)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $290,594,130 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services to deliver the GPS III to its intended orbit.



This contract provides launch vehicle production, mission integration/launch operations/spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for a GPS III mission, with options for two additional GPS III launch services.



Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Air Force Space Station, Florida; and McGregor, Texas, and is expected to be complete by March 2020.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 space procurement funding in the amount of $96,937,905 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California is the contracting activity (FA8811-18-C-0001).



-ends-

