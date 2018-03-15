BRUSSELS --- The European Defence Agency (EDA) today, 15 March, published the three 2018 calls for proposals for the EU’s Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR).
The work programme includes 3 topics:
-- European high-performance, trustable (re)configurable system-on-a-chip or system-in-package components for defence applications;
-- European high-power laser effector;
-- Strategic technology foresight, tackling the issue of the critical defence technological dependencies for the EU.
Details about the calls and participation conditions can be found here.
The Preparatory Action on Defence Research is funded by the European Union. On 9 March 2018, the European Commission adopted the decision on the “work programme for 2018 and on the financing of the 'Preparatory action on Defence research', and authorising the use of unit costs under the preparatory action.”
Info & Brokerage Day on 12 April
After a first successful edition in 2017, EDA and the European Commission will organise a second Information Day & Brokerage Event on the PADR on 12 April 2018 in Brussels.
Registration will be possible via this webpage as of 21 March 2018.
The event aims at providing industry, research entities and other interested defence stakeholders with first-hand information on the 2018 PADR calls for proposals published on 15 March 2018.
EDA and Commission experts will provide attendants with detailed explanations on the 2018 PADR topics as well as the rules and conditions for participation in the calls for proposals. Furthermore, in the afternoon, a brokerage session with b2b meetings will allow participants to exchange views with potential future consortia partners.
-ends-