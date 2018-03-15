Russian Navy’s Search-and-Rescue Service to Receive More than 40 Robotic Systems in the Next Three Years

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 15, 2018)

The High Command of the Russian Navy will continue to introduce robotic systems into the Search-and-Rescue (SAR) Service of the Russian Navy.



In the next three years, the Search-and-Rescue Service is to receive more than 40 robotic systems intended to examine and rescue ships and submarines in distress without any risk.



Presently, the Russian Navy Search-and-Rescue Service have already had more than 150 remote-controlled unmanned underwater vehicles, capable of carrying out tasks to observe emergency facilities at depth and providing assistance to them.



Besides, experimental development works are underway to create new generations of launch-and-recovery systems for underwater search-and-rescue vehicles.



