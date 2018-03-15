Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 15, 2018)

Black Hills Ammunition Inc., Rapid City, South Dakota, is being awarded a $20,530,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production of 5.56mm reduced-ricochet limited-penetration ammunition in support of Special Operations forces.



Work will be performed in Rapid City, South Dakota, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2018 defense-wide procurement funding in the amount of $1,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-18-D-JN54).



-ends-

