Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 15, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $150,431,534 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price); foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for staffing and training for Qatar depot operations for the Qatar Emiri Air Force Patriot Missile System.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2018.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of 150,431,534 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-C-0043).



