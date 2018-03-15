Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 15, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $3,531,926,800 firm-fixed-contract for Army training aids, devices, simulators and simulations, maintenance, sustainment, operations and support of instrumentation systems and live-fire ranges.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-D-0018).



