Indonesian Air Force Welcomes P&W-Powered F-16s to Fleet

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued March 15, 2018)

The Indonesian air force on Feb. 28 marked the delivery of 24 (19 single-seat F-16Cs and five F-16D two-seaters) refurbished and upgraded Lockheed F-16 fighters, and now based at Iswahyudi air base. (P&W photo)

The Indonesian Air Force celebrated the arrival of the newest addition to its fleet -- 24 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney’s F100 engines -- during a ceremony at Iswahyudi Air Force Base on Feb. 28.



The ceremony was attended by representatives from Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence, U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), U.S. Ambassador Joseph R. Donovan Jr., the U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation, Hill Air Force Base Program Management, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt & Whitney.



Bob Chang, associate director, International Business Development, and Ryan Smith, manager, F100 Logistics Program, represented Pratt & Whitney at the event.



The delivery of the 24th and final F-16 fighter aircraft represents eight years of planning, coordination and execution between the Indonesian Air Force, U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney. Significant upgrades to Indonesia’s military infrastructure were carried out, additional bases were stood up with enhanced support capability, and years of training were conducted in support of this milestone.



The lot of aircraft consists of 19 single-seat F-16Cs and five F-16D two-seaters, which were drawn from former U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard aircraft that had been taken out of service. The jets were regenerated by the U.S. Air Force’s Ogden Air Logistics Complex in Utah and upgraded to the latest aircraft configuration.



