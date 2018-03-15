Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 15, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $481,954,000 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee delivery order 0584 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy; non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent). Work is expected to be completed in June 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $481,954,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($163,472,564; 33.92 percent); Marine Corps ($64,737,655; 13.43 percent); Navy ($45,543,621; 9.45 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($142,554,368; 29.58 percent); and FMS customers ($65,645,792; 13.62 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



