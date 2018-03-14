Under-Secretary of the Air Force Visits Boeing

(Source: US Air Force; issued March 14, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan visited the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus production and modification facility in Everett, Washington, March 14, 2018, after the latest announcement of a further delay in the first aircraft delivery to the Air Force.



“I’ve been the guy that shows up behind a tanker in a single seat aircraft, low on fuel, 500 miles above the Arctic Circle, 800 miles out over the North Atlantic, or in hostile areas such as over Iraq,” Donovan said. “Air refueling is a no-fail mission.”



The KC-46A will bring enhanced capabilities and increased operational effectiveness to the Air Force’s tanker fleet.



“While Boeing has built a superb capability in the KC-46A, we need them to double down on providing the necessary resources and engineering talent to push the last ten yards and get this program over the goal line,” Donovan said.



“At the same time, the Air Force must ensure we also provide the necessary resources and leadership to enable the success of the program and get these aircraft into the hands of the warfighter; we are in this together.”



