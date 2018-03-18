Ukraine and Kuwait Agreed on Cooperation in Military and Other Spheres

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued March 18, 2018)

Following the negotiations between President Petro Poroshenko and Emir of the State of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a number of bilateral documents have been signed.



An agreement on cooperation in the military and other spheres was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Kuwait.



The Agreement will create a legal framework for cooperation between the states in the defense sector, in particular in the field of defense industry and logistics, military education and personnel training. The parties also agreed on the mutual exchange of intelligence and other specialized information, cooperation between the country’s defense and industrial complexes, the supply of armaments, military equipment, maintenance, repair and modernization of military equipment. The document creates a legal framework for the development and implementation of appropriate programs, joint research, joint production and sale of defense equipment through the use of technologies.



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Kuwait on cooperation in the youth field, physical culture and spфorts.



The document establishes the intention of the parties to promote the development of friendly relations between public youth organizations, public organizations of physical culture and sports, as well as research institutions dealing with youth, physical culture and sports of Ukraine and Kuwait via the participation of representatives of the two states in sports and youth bilateral events, scientific-practical conferences, seminars, symposiums, etc. The parties also demonstrated their intentions regarding the exchange of specialists, scientific publications and relevant information in this area.



In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding and Scientific Cooperation was signed between the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research. The document stipulates the parties’ agreement to develop long-term mutually beneficial scientific and technical cooperation in such fields as ecology, biotechnology, food technology, water research, petrochemicals, alternative fuels, nanotechnologies, etc. by sharing the existing equipment and facilities, information, experience and developments, exchange of scientific-technical staff, joint implementation of projects aimed to reduce the costs necessary for the development and implementation of technologies.



