Greece Is the Word for RAF Typhoons

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued March 16, 2018)

RAF Coningsby based Typhoon jets are taking part in one of Europe’s biggest military air exercises to bolster NATO’s ability to respond to aggression.



Six jets from the Lincolnshire based 3 (Fighter) Squadron are in Greece to test their skills alongside the Hellenic Air Force and also pilots from America, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.



It is the RAF’s first appearance at Exercise Iniochos and the Typhoons have been practising air tactics in a multinational environment in preparation for future Coalition operations in the Middle East and elsewhere.



UK Detachment Commander Wing Commander Lewis Cunningham said: “This is the first time that Typhoon has deployed to Greece. This Exercise offers us a great opportunity to prepare for future operations and strengthens our existing relationship with the Greek Armed Forces.”



The exercise is run annually and is based at the Hellenic Air Force’s facilities at the Air Tactics Centre on the Andravida Air Base, located in the Northwest Peloponnese.



The exercise will last for 15 days and the intention is to provide high quality training, which is achieved by creating a realistic battle environment. Participating personnel are exposed to an intensive battle rhythm with realistic attrition rates and challenging scenarios that include multiple modern threats and real-time events that are tailored to produce the fog of war. This therefore tests both the physical and psychological endurance of the airman.



