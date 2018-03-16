Saab Receives Order for Maintenance of Flight Safety Equipment

Saab has signed an agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) concerning the maintenance of technical system support for flight safety equipment. The total value of the agreement including options amounts to SEK 117.5 million.



Flight safety equipment is categorised as either aircraft-specific or person-borne. Pursuant to the agreement, Saab shall, as the accredited maintenance organization, perform both preventive and corrective maintenance on equipment within both categories. Examples of such equipment include emergency transponders and various types of personal flotation devices. The agreement also covers technical services in the form of investigations, trial and testing operations, and technical information.



“The work will mainly be carried out in our production localities Linköping and Arboga,” says Ellen Molin, Senior Vice President and head of Saab's business area Support and Services.



The basic agreement will span over three years (2018-2020), with an option for a further two years, along with an option for support in the event of crisis or war. During the agreement period, FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces will be able to routinely request services as deemed necessary based on the prerequisites for each individual mission.



“Saab has a long tradition of providing services to FMV within this area, and we look forward to continued productive cooperation,” says Ellen Molin.





