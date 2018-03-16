Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 16, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Intelligence, Information and Services, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $511,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Cobra Dane radar.



This contract provides the tasks required to operate, maintain, and sustain the Cobra Dane radar.



Work will primarily be performed at Eareckson Air Station, Shemya, Alaska, and is expected to be complete by March 2025. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8723-18-D-0003).



-ends-

