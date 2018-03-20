Elbit Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued March 20, 2018)

**Improvement in key year-over-year business parameters:-- Backlog of orders at $7.6 billion; Revenues of $3.38 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $273.9 million; GAAP net income of $239.1 million;-- Non-GAAP net EPS of $6.41; GAAP net EPS of $5.59HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. reported today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company’s business results and trends. For a description of the Company’s non-GAAP definitions see page 5 below, “Non-GAAP financial data”. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: “From both a financial and a strategic perspective, 2017 was another good year for Elbit Systems. Moreover, we ended the year on a high note, surpassing one billion dollars of revenue in a quarter for the first time in our history. The business environment in which we operate is robust. We are seeing a number of defense budgets globally on the rise, with the areas in which we focus receiving increased priority. Our business is geographically diverse, divided fairly evenly among North America, Europe, Israel and Asia-Pacific, providing an additional element of stability to our business.”Mr. Machlis added, “We are particularly pleased with the continued increase in our backlog, whose year-end level is up 11% versus last year, and which contains a higher portion of longer-term projects than in recent years. The continued backlog growth we have witnessed over the past few quarters translated into fourth quarter revenue growth of 6% year-over-year. All this has enhanced Elbit Systems’ position as a leading global provider of technologically advanced defense and homeland security solutions.”-ends-