Military Sales Catalogue Promotes Aussie Exports

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 20, 2018)

The second edition of the Australian Military Sales Catalogue was released today to promote the products and services produced by Australia’s defence industry internationally.Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, launched the catalogue today. Minister Pyne said “The catalogue lists selected Australian Defence Force (ADF) equipment available with a demonstrated viable capability that other countries might seek to purchase. It supports our Smart Buyer approach to the acquisition, sustainment and disposal of ADF capability by working more closely with industry.”“This year’s catalogue has been expanded to include products and services from 69 Australian defence companies – including small and medium enterprises, and companies located across the country including from regional Australia.”The transfer of ex-ADF equipment to foreign governments is subject to a rigorous approval process independent from the Australian Military Sales Office.-ends-