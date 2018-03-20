Reply to Media Queries

(Source: Singapore Government; issued March 20, 20180

-- SAF's Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Tanks

In response to media queries on SAF's Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Tanks, the following reply was issued:



"In 2006, the SAF announced the acquisition of the Leopard 2A4 from Germany to replace the SM1 tanks. Since then, the refurnished Leopard tanks have entered service and no other variants of the Leopard has been acquired by the SAF."





-- the Role of Apaches in the Air Defence Task Force

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) set up the Air Defence Task Force (ADTF) as the high readiness core to safeguard the sovereignty of Singapore's airspace, and respond to any incoming air threats on a 24/7 basis.



The ADTF leverages cross-domain and cross functional capabilities such as the SAF's array of sensors, flying platforms, and ground-based air defence systems to respond swiftly and decisively to potential air threats. This allows the ADTF to assemble the best capabilities for air defence.



The AH-64D is one of the platforms that the ADTF can leverage for air defence to protect Singapore against a wide spectrum of air threats.





-- Procurement and Utilisation of S70Bs for the RSAF and RSN

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has taken delivery of all the Sikorsky S70B naval helicopters. The S70Bs are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sensors and sense-making systems that enhance our anti-surface and anti-submarine warfighting capabilities.



The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has begun operationalisation of the Littoral Mission Vessels' helicopter capabilities, including the use of the S70Bs for deck trials.



