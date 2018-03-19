GE Win Additional Arleigh Burke Contracts for LM2500

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 19, 2018)

EVENDALE, OH --- GE Marine Solutions' LM2500 marine gas turbines have been selected to power the United States Navy’s new DDG 126 and 127 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These new destroyers are being built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine.



"Each of these sophisticated new surface combatants relies on four powerful GE LM2500 marine gas turbines in a combined gas and gas turbine -- or COGAG -- propulsion arrangement," said GE’s Brien Bolsinger, Vice President, Marine Operations. "We are honored that this reliable gas turbine assists with our country’s national security. The U.S. Navy is the largest customer of GE marine gas turbines that are proudly manufactured right here in Ohio."



GE’s engineering team also collaborates with Bath Iron Works on the LM2500 module modernization program. Through this initiative, GE designed a composite enclosure that has a 50 percent reduction in wall weight and several crew safety features. Introduction of this lightweight composite enclosure is anticipated in the next year.



The series of contracts for LM2500s effectively ends any suggestion that the Rolls-Royce MT30 would be considered for future DDG-51 construction. Although MT30s have been used in the DDG-1000 and LCS-1 classes, the prolific Arleigh Burke program dominates US Navy construction plans and looks set to continue to do so for at least a decade. Of the five contestants for the FFX program, only one uses the MT30; all four of the remainder are powered by versions of the LM2500.



Fleet commonality of a single gas turbine affords the U.S. Navy a support pool of standardized spare parts, a common gas turbine infrastructure and training program for these fleets, and the flexibility to move propulsion crews across ship platforms with no incremental training.



These are powerful arguments that will swing the FFX competition heavily towards the LM2500.



