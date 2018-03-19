US and South Korea to Resume Joint Military Exercises

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued March 19, 2018)

Washington said the joint drills were not designed to provoke Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had reportedly told a South Korean envoy in early March he understood the need for US-South Korean war games.



Joint military exercises involving the US and South Korea will resume on April 1 on a "similar" scale to previous years, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.



This year's drills, known as "Foal Eagle" and "Key Resolve," had been delayed to avoid any clash with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyongchang, South Korea in February.



"Our combined exercises are defense-oriented and there is no reason for North Korea to view them as a provocation," the Pentagon said, adding that Pyongyang was informed of the drills' schedule and nature.



South Korean officials said this year's exercises would, unlike previous years, not involve US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers or bombers.



Thawing tensions



The drills, which Pyongyang has in previous years condemned as rehearsals for an invasion of the North, are set to take place amid thawing tensions on the Korean peninsula.



Informal talks between the North and South took place before the Olympic Games. Earlier this month a high-level delegation from South Korea visited Pyongyang and both sides plan to meet at a joint summit in April.



US President Donald Trump has also agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the end of May to discuss an end to the North's nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang has not yet confirmed Kim's intention to meet the US president.



Despite his criticisms of previous drills, Kim reportedly told a South Korean envoy in March that he "understands" the need for Seoul and Washington to conduct the exercises.



Hundreds of thousands of troops



The US and South Korea usually begin "Foal Eagle" and "Key Resolve" in March. The exercises have involved up to 17,000 US troops and more than 300,000 South Korean troops in previous years.



Overall, nearly 30,000 US troops are permanently stationed in South Korea to defend it in the event of a North Korean attack. Both Koreas are technically still at war because the agreement ending the 1950-53 Korean War was an armistice rather than a comprehensive peace treaty.



