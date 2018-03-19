Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 19, 2018)

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $385,051,216 modification (P00159) to contract W52P1J-10-C-0062 for Kuwait base operations support services in the Kuwait area of responsibility.



Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $43,890,534 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

