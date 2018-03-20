Test Pilots of Yakovlev Design Bureau Set World Records with Yak-130 Aircraft

(Source: United Aircraft Corp.; issued March 20, 2018)

List of new records set by the Yak-130. (source: UAC)

Fédération Aéronautique Internationale registered the records set by the test pilots of Yakovlev Design Bureau flying Yak-130 combat trainer.



The batch of the record flights was performed at the airfield of Gromov Flight Research Institute from 17 to 26 October, 2016. The flight crews consisted of the Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko, the Hero of Russia Oleg Mutovin, Andrey Voropaev, and Vasily Sevastianov test pilots.



Several Russia's and world records were set for the class of serial land-based turbo-jet aircraft with take-off weight from 6 000 to 9 000 kg (see the table below).



The Hero of Russia Roman Taskaev, Yakovlev Design Bureau's Deputy Director General for flight tests, notes: “Record flights have demonstrated both outstanding capabilities of Yak-130 aircraft and masterhood of our test pilots.’’



-ends-

