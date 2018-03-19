Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 19, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $8,546,988 for modification P00005 to a previously issued order 0045, placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order authorizes award of additional unique F-35 Joint Strike Fighter distributed mission training capability efforts for the Navy, Marine Corps, and the government of the United Kingdom.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (70 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (15 percent); Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (9 percent); Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (2 percent); Naval Air Station Lemoore, California (2 percent); and Marham, United Kingdom (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Dfense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $2,476,891 will be funded at time of award, $1,238,749 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Navy ($671,516; 27 percent); Marine Corps ($567,233; 23 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($1,238,142; 50 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

