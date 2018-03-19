Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 19, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded $522,324,985 for fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00008 under a previously awarded contract (N00030-17-C-0100) to exercise options for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed system support.



Work will be performed in Magna, Utah (29.60 percent); Sunnyvale, California (26.54 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (5.92 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (5.77 percent); Kingsport, Tennessee (4.35 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (3.93 percent); Camden, Arkansas (3.89 percent); Denver, Colorado (3.70 percent); El Segundo, California (2.58 percent); Titusville, Florida (2.26 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (2.16 percent); Clearwater, Florida (1.34 percent); Oakridge, Tennessee (1.00 percent); and other various locations (less than 1.00 percent each; 6.96 percent total), and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $513,353,956; fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,663,021; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $308,008 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Subject to availability, fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,740,264, will be obligated for the effort awarded and incrementally funded; none of which will expire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

