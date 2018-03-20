Navy Secretariat Restructures to Accelerate Business Operations Improvements

(Source: US Navy; issued March 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The Under Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, released a memorandum March 16 announcing a significant restructuring of how the Secretary of the Navy staff is organized in order to accelerate the pace of change and improve enterprise alignment in the business operations of the Department.



"A more agile, accountable, and lethal force must be matched by business operations that reflect the same qualities," said Modly in the memorandum. "We must build a business operations culture that employs faster access to accurate information, reduces overhead and bureaucracy, and streamlines process that impeded rapid decision making. This culture must demonstrate the relentless pursuit of operational improvements in order to stay ahead of our adversaries and make the best use of the resources we are provided by the American people."



Changes announced include:



--The Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Management, otherwise referred to as DUSN(M), is disestablished.



-- In its place will be a new Office of the Department of the Navy (DON) Chief Management Officer (OCMO). The OCMO will report directly to the Under Secretary of the Navy as the Chief Management Officer. The purpose of this office is to rapidly prioritize and accelerate business transformation initiatives and it will initially focus on improvement of naval audit outcomes and financial accountability; business systems rationalization and modernization; data strategy for improved business operations; and business reform across the Navy and Marine Corps.



-- The Under Secretary of the Navy will assume the responsibilities and authorities of the Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO). A small DON CIO Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) will remain for statutory compliance. The remaining CIO functions will be divested to the DON CIO Deputies which are the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare/Director of Naval Intelligence (N2N6) and the Director Marine Corps Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4/CIO)



