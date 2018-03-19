Defenсe Ministry Contracts for More Than 3 Trillion Rubles with Defence Industry Enterprises

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 19, 2018)

The Ministry of Defence has contracted for more than 3 trillion rubles with the defence industry enterprises. A major part of this sum goes to paying salaries and taxes.



Over the past two years, the defence industry enterprises spent 481 billion rubles for taxes, paid into various budgets of the Russian Federation; 444 billion went to pay wages and 121 billion went to the Pension Fund.



Thus, the military department returns a significant part of the money received to the economy. This allows the Defence Ministry to contribute to social programmes and help to develop the defence industry enterprises.



-ends-

