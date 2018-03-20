CAE Wins Contract to Provide S-70B Training System to Brazilian Navy

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 20, 2018)

TAMPA, Fla. --- CAE USA has been awarded a contract by the United States Navy under a U.S. foreign military sale (FMS) program to provide the Brazilian Navy with a comprehensive S-70B Seahawk helicopter training system.



CAE will design and manufacture two S-70B training devices: a fixed-base S-70B operational flight trainer (OFT) to be used for pilot training along with an S-70B weapons tactics trainer (WTT) to be used for training rear-crew sensor operators and airborne tactics officers. The two training devices can operate independently or when networked they create an S-70B Seahawk tactical operational flight trainer (TOFT) that provides a total aircrew mission training system.



The S-70B OFT will support training of Brazilian Navy S-70B pilots and co-pilots in normal and emergency procedures as well as a range of mission scenarios. The flight simulator will feature the CAE Medallion-6000 image generator and Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) architecture, an international standard for the creation of synthetic environment databases.



The S-70B WTT will replicate the back-end of the S-70B helicopter and be used to support the training of sensor operators and airborne tactics officers. The S-70B WTT will feature detailed simulations of the underwater and atmospheric environment and the aircraft weapons and sensors to prepare crew members for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions.



When the S-70B OFT and S-70B WTT are networked to create the S-70B TOFT, the pilot and co-pilot along with the rear crew can interact and interoperate in the training scenario as they would during an actual mission.



CAE will deliver the comprehensive S-70B Seahawk training system to the São Pedro da Aldeia Naval Air Base near Rio de Janeiro.



-ends-



