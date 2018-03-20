Boeing, SkyUp Airlines Finalize Order for Five 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued March 20, 2018)

KIEV, Ukraine --- Boeing and SkyUp Airlines announced they have finalized a firm order for five 737 MAX airplanes valued at $624 million at list prices. The order includes two 737 MAX 8 and three 737 МАХ 10 jets.



“Distinctive dispatch reliability, low operational costs and passenger comfort were the main factors for choosing the 737 MAX,” said Eugeny Khainatsky, General Director of SkyUp Airlines. “We are confident that this purchase will give us a competitive advantage thanks to the unparalleled performance of the Boeing 737 MAX family, and the MAX 10’s unbeatably low cost per seat mile.”



SkyUp, based in Kiev, is a new airline that plans to begin charter operations in April with leased Next-Generation 737 airplanes. The airline is ordering the MAX airplanes to meet future demand in the Ukrainian market.



“We are honored to partner with SkyUp Airlines. We welcome them as the 95th customer of the 737 MAX,” said Marty Bentrott, vice president of sales, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia, Africa and Middle East, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We are confident that our 737s will help this new airline establish a robust position in the Ukrainian market and grow their presence and route network.”



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower operating costs and additional range to open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 95 customers worldwide.



-ends-

