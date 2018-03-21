Ukrainian Army Implements NATO Logistics Standards

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued March 21, 2018)

Ukrainian army implements NATO logistics standards



First Deputy Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Ihor Kolesnyk held working meeting with new adviser to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Armed Forces of Ukraine Col. (Ret) David Kolleda. He will provide advisory consultations on development of logistics within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“I am happy that you have the Logistics corresponding to J-4. It’s very important”, Col. Kolleda stressed.



The adviser briefed on current logistics development priorities such as training of users in NATO logistics information system, coordination of actions at international level and changes of legislation. General Kolesnyk spoke about achievement of the Ukrainian army logistics reform.



