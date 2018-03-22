One SKY Delivering Jobs

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued March 22, 2018)

Recruitment is well underway for the pioneering OneSKY project which will see Australia’s skies become even safer with the world’s most advanced air traffic management system technology.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today visited Thales in Melbourne to discuss OneSKY’s progress and witness the signing of a sub-contract between Thales Australia and Australian defence company, Nova Group.



“The OneSKY project will integrate the nation’s civil and military air traffic management systems ensuring Australia remains a global aviation leader,” Minister Pyne said.



“Increased safety and reductions in travel times and delays are some of the outcomes to benefit travellers in Australia.



“This project will support 450 specialist high-tech jobs further developing Australian skills in complex project management, systems engineering and software development.”



“The sub-contract, signed today between Thales and Nova, will generate a further 10 to 20 jobs, part of an expected 200 jobs through the supply chain,” Minister Pyne said.



“This is an important sub-contract for advanced testing and verification services at all 16 OneSKY sites around Australia.”



Minister Pyne also viewed the $12 million investment in refurbishment works being undertaken to create a world-class systems engineering facility for the OneSKY team.



