GeoSpectrum Delivered Active Towed Sonar to the Royal Canadian Navy

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 21, 2018)

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia --- GeoSpectrum Technologies (GTI) has delivered the containerized version of TRAPS (Towed Reelable Active Passive Sonar) to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and is ready for ship installation and operation. The purchase was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program.



TRAPS is an innovative Low Frequency (LF) variable-depth-sonar intended for detection, tracking and classification of submarines, midget submarines, surface vessels and torpedoes. Its' "wet-end" towed arrays' acoustic elements are a vertical projector and a receive array. TRAPS' unique advantage is that its' projector array is reel-able and stows on the winch drum with the receive array and tow cable. Thus only a simple fairlead is used with the winch removing the need for a dedicated, heavy and costly deployment/recovery system.



Various system variants are available to suit different performance requirements and vessel sizes from destroyers and Frigates, through Corvettes, OPVs, patrol vessels and even USVs. The containerized configuration is implemented in a standard 20 ft. ISO container empowering any vessel of opportunity with an advanced and high performance ASW module requiring only deck space and electric power from the vessel.



The inherent benefits of TRAPS meets the growing need for lower cost, compact ASW sensors that enable cost saving both in the system and in avoiding costly vessel adaptations. TRAPS can be delivered stand-alone or as part an integrated sonar-suite including hull-mounted sonar and sonobuoy processor and featuring bi-static and muilti-static operation, all leveraging GeoSpectrum's RECVIEW sonar processing and display system.



TRAPS trials that were conducted proved capability to tow the source at vessel speeds exceeding 18 knots, with the receive array proving excellent performance with minimal self-noise.



"We are very pleased with results of TRAPS testing," said GTI president Paul Yeatman. "We are proud to offer users a high performance, lower cost and compact ASW sensor that represents an excellent and available sonar choice for a wide variety of surface combatant and patrol vessels as well as USVs, with a specific design available for Elbits' Seagull multi-mission USV. TRAPS can be used by navies for Anti-Submarine operations as well as coast guards for anti-Narco-Sub missions"



