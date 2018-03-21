RUAG's New Structure for the Unbundling of Activities

(Source: Swiss Federal Armaments Office, armasuisse; issued March 21, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- Meeting on March 21, 2018, the Federal Council discussed the links between the Confederation and the technology and weapons company RUAG Holding AG. In agreement with RUAG's Board of Directors, business units working exclusively for the Swiss Army will be brought together in a new group that will be separated from the rest of RUAG. This procedure will also separate their computer systems.



The Federal Council wants to restructure the interfaces between the Confederation and RUAG in order to increase IT security, and to ensure that the services provided to the Swiss Army are optimal in terms of robustness, transparency and cost.



Moreover, the dissociation of RUAG activities planned by the Federal Council will be implemented without hindering the realization of the aim set in the law, namely to ensure the equipment of the Swiss Army.



Two business areas and separate IT infrastructures



Concretely, the Federal Council wants a new structure of RUAG units that provide, like a competence center for equipment, services to the Swiss Army to the tune of 400 million francs per year. It is above all a service of monitoring and maintenance of the systems of the army. Mainly provided within the two divisions RUAG Aviation and RUAG Defense, these services will be joined in a new group (provisional name: RUAG Switzerland). This new group will therefore be separated from other RUAG units conducting international civil and military affairs at the international level (provisional name: RUAG International).



According to the Federal Council, this reorganization will continue to benefit from the synergies between the DDPS and RUAG and execute their mandates effectively. In addition, the separation will have the effect of increasing computer security, because the IT systems of RUAG Switzerland and RUAG International will be completely separate.



Implementation by 2020



In accordance with the decision of the Federal Council, the Board of Directors of RUAG Holding SA will have to implement the separation of the company's activities, which will be split between RUAG Switzerland and RUAG International, with effect from 1 January 2020. As a first step, the board of directors will need to develop a comprehensive concept for implementing business unbundling, taking into account aspects related to IT security and governance.



This concept will also have various development variants of RUAG Switzerland and RUAG International. Since it will still be necessary to answer various questions that directly concern the DDPS and the army as part of this restructuring, the board of directors will have to carry out this work in accordance with the DDPS and the FDF, which represent the shareholders. It will also be necessary to examine in detail the compliance, legal form and structure of the two areas.



Report on the achievement of the RUAG objectives



At its meeting of March 21, 2018, the Federal Council also took note of the annual report of RUAG Holding SA's Board of Directors. During the year under review, RUAG has generally achieved the strategic objectives set by the Federal Council for the period 2016-2019.



Nevertheless, the Federal Council expects from RUAG an increase in productivity over the next few years. In 2017, the group stepped up its commitment to corporate responsibility through various activities. Compliance has been strengthened through the creation of an autonomous organizational unit and the launch of the Integrity @ RUAG project, which will last several years. In addition, RUAG has published a new code of conduct.



The annual results will be communicated by the group management on March 23, 2018.



