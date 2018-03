Signing of a Contract for the Delivery of Command Vehicles

(Source: Rosomak; issued March 09, 2018)

On 9th March in Warsaw, a contract for the delivery of Command Vehicles for the Polish Armed Forces was signed between the Armament Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence and the Rosomak Joint Stock company.



The contract worth 79 999 710,30 PLN was signed by the Chief of the Armament Inspectorate, Colonel Dariusz Pluta and the President of the Board, the CEO of Rosomak S.A., Mr. Bartłomiej Smoczyński.



The details of the contract are classified.



