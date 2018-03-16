Delivery of the 14th A400M Atlas to the Armed Forces Ministry

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued March 23, 018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Florence Parly, the Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the delivery of the fourteenth A400M Atlas military transport aircraft for the Air Force on March 16, 2018. The aircraft flew to Orléans-Bricy air base on Tuesday, March 20.



This delivery occurred several months ahead of schedule due to significant improvements in the quality of delivered aircraft. In addition, the tests conducted by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) and the Air Force make it possible to consider increasing the tactical capabilities of the aircraft in the near future, such as increasing the A400M's capacity to operate from semi-prepared landing strips.



This delivery meets a major operational need of our military, and will enhance our projection and reaction capability. The 2019-2025 military program law is fully in line with this objective, and provides for the delivery of 11 new A400Ms by 2025.



A tactical military transport aircraft with a strategic reach, the A400M, produced by Airbus Defense and Space, is unmatched on the global market. Equipped with four turboprop engines, it is designed to carry up to 37 tons of equipment and carry out all the missions related to transportation, including inter and intra-theater links, assault landings on rough terrain, airdropping of personnel and equipment, including from very high altitude, air-to-air refueling and medical evacuations.



