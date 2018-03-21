Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued March 21, 2018)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. --- Harris Corporation has been selected as the prime systems integrator to modernize and upgrade an Asian nation’s military communications network, extending the company’s role as the country’s incumbent radio provider.



Harris will replace existing disparate systems and integrate both military and commercial products and software into an easy-to-operate turnkey solution. This integrated network will include a multi-service common operating picture, strategic satellite communications, IT modernization and Harris Falcon III tactical radios.



The Falcon III radios will provide secure voice and data communications and friendly force tracking at the tactical level. Harris’ hC2 Software Suite battle management system will improve command and control and create a common operating picture shared across services and echelons – providing enhanced situational awareness across the land, sea and air domains.



“This significant program win showcases Harris’ ability to integrate command and control networks, positioning us for additional international programs in the future,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. “Our solid track record, extensive capabilities and expertise in providing customized tactical solutions led to our selection as the prime systems integrator for this important project.”



The selection reflects the company’s strategy of expanding beyond individual solutions to provide customers with integrated command and control systems, such as battle management systems for the United Arab Emirates and Australia.





