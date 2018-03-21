Multi-Million-Pound Contract to Enhance Royal Navy Type 45 Fleet Resilience

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued March 21, 2018)

The Ministry of Defence has announced a £160 million contract with BAE Systems to update the power and propulsion system fitted to the Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyers.



The Power Improvement Project (PIP) will enhance the resilience of the Type 45 class by installing additional power generation sources in each ship. Delivered as a major conversion project, the PIP will replace the two existing generators with three larger units capable of delivering the ships propulsion.



The contract has been awarded to BAE Systems, in collaboration with BMT Defence services and Cammell Laird. The physical conversion work will be conducted at Cammell Laird’s ship yard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, sustaining more than 100 highly skilled jobs.



The PIP contract covers the design and integration of the technical solution, supply of equipment and physical installation into all six Type 45 destroyers.



The contract forms part of Project Napier which was established in 2014 and builds on the work carried out in the first strand of the project, known as the Equipment Improvement Plan which addresses the reliability of existing equipment.



Director Ships Support at the MOD’s Defence Equipment and Support organisation, Neal Lawson said: “This contract demonstrates our ability to collaborate effectively with industry and I am extremely pleased with how the team at DE&S have worked rapidly to meet requirements.



“The PIP will ensure the fleet of highly sophisticated Type 45s can continue to be deployed successfully on operations around the globe, protecting the UK’s interests worldwide.”



The Power Improvement Project demonstrates how the MOD is delivering on the commitment as outlined in the last Strategic Defence and Security Review, to provide a robust solution to the power and propulsion issues observed in Type 45.



The first of class conversion is expected to complete in 2021, with follow on ships completed during the early 2020s. The programme is dependent on the availability of ships to undertake the conversion, balanced against the Royal Navy’s standing and future operational commitments.



(ends)



BAE Systems, Cammell Laird and BMT Team-Up to Deliver Additional Type 45 Power Generation

(Source: BAE Systems; issued March 21, 2018)

The UK Ministry of Defence has appointed an alliance team led by BAE Systems to deliver its Type 45 Power Improvement Project (PIP).



BAE Systems joined with shipbuilding and conversion specialist Cammell Laird and naval design and technical support expert BMT to win the contract, and today signed a charter on board HMS Diamond along with representatives from the Royal Navy and MoD to celebrate the alliance.



The project will improve resilience in the Royal Navy’s Type 45 Destroyer power and propulsion system by replacing the existing two diesel generators, fitting an additional diesel generator and modifying the high voltage system on each ship. The alliance has drawn on each member’s expertise across the defence and commercial sectors, and draws on proven power and propulsion capability and over 30 years of unique Type 45 design, build and support experience.



David Mitchard, Managing Director, BAE Systems Maritime Services, said: “We are immensely proud to support the Royal Navy’s Type 45 fleet whether at home or on deployment around the world. By combining the collective knowledge, experience and skills of BAE Systems, Cammell Laird and BMT we are demonstrating our commitment to present a robust technical solution with an innovative commercial alliance. Our aim is to rapidly restore command confidence in the power and propulsion system of the Type 45 fleet, demonstrate value for money and safeguard vital skills for future generations of warship support.”



Jeremy Berwick, Managing Director, BMT Defence and Security, said: “We firmly believe in the power of teamwork and this agreement sets the seal on the coming together of three highly complementary partners to form the very best team. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a fresh, lean and rapid solution for the Royal Navy.”



Linton Roberts, Managing Director, Cammell Laird, said: “Cammell Laird is delighted and proud to have been selected to undertake the Type 45 Power Improvement Programme in partnership with BAE Systems and BMT. This highly collaborative approach is very much in line with the Government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy by maximising the effectiveness of the complementary expertise and experience of each partner. The Ministry of Defence has driven a challenging competition for this contract, and we are confident that our Alliance will deliver a very innovative technical solution to the Royal Navy.”



The scope of the PIP competition was split into two lots, comprising major procurement, design and integration of the solution, and the physical installation and replacement of equipment onboard the Type 45 vessels. The BAE Systems-led team competed in and won both lots, with work set to begin immediately.



The installation and replacement of equipment is planned to take place at Cammell Laird’s shipyard in Birkenhead, Merseyside, before a series of harbour and sea trials will enable the ships to return to their home at Portsmouth Naval Base, where they will return to Royal Navy operations supported by BAE Systems.



The Type 45 fleet is supported by BAE Systems at home and overseas. The Type 45 destroyers are the United Kingdom’s most advanced air defence warship and resolving the power and propulsion issues will allow the Royal Navy to carry out its full range of operations to protect UK and NATO interests anywhere around the world, with confidence in the power and propulsion system.



-ends-

