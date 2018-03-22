Thales At DefExpo 2018: All Set to Present High-Tech Solutions for Land & Naval Defence

(Source: Thales; issued March 22, 2018)

Thales is all set to participate in the upcoming 10th edition of Defexpo 2018—India’s premier biennial Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition—from 11-14 April 2018 in Chennai.



The Indian government lays significant emphasis on defence modernisation and self-reliance in securing the country’s sovereignty. As a reliable partner to the Indian armed forces, Thales would continue to help them master every decisive moment with its high technology solutions across land, sea, air and cyber space.



This year at Defexpo, Thales looks forward to providing visitors with insights and demonstrations in the following areas:



Thales and ‘Make in India’: Present in India since 1953, Thales has been playing an essential role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in sectors such as defence and aerospace among others. It has been actively partnering with the local industry for years, with business and employment generation as key value additions.



At Defexpo 2018, Thales would highlight its efforts in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The spotlight would be on our flagship PHAROS fire control radar that is jointly developed with our JV company BEL-Thales Systems Ltd. This system in line with the ‘Make in India’ vision will serve both domestic Indian and international market requirements.



Going digital – Thales’ integrated defence solutions: In a first, visitors at the Thales stand will be able to get an insight into its extraordinary high-technology solutions across land and naval defence through special digital experience kiosks. Providing an immersive experience, these kiosks will allow visitors to discover Thales’ cutting-edge capabilities in air defence, radars, acoustics and optronics, armaments, land and naval communication, UAV, among others.



This wide range includes solutions like multi-role missiles such as STARStreak, Lightweight Multi-Mode (LMM) and Fury, range of rocket systems, surveillance radar such as I-Master, sonars such as, CAPTAS-1 and FLASH, the airborne ISR solution AMASCOS and the most advanced latest generation of contact airborne intelligence, surveillance and security mini-drone UAV system, Spy’Ranger, etc.





With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017. Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in New Delhi and has other operational offices and sites spread across Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, among others. Over 600 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport and Aerospace markets.



