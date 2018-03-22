GSL Delivered 2nd 2500 Tons Large AOPV to Sri Lankan Navy, 25 Days Ahead of Schedule

(Source: Goa Shipyard Limited; issued March 22, 2018)

Continuing with its unparalleled track record of delivering Ships ahead of contractual schedule in last 4 years, Goa Shipyard Ltd has once again delivered 2nd SL AOPV to Sri Lanka Navy ceremoniously on 22nd March 2018, 25 days ahead of schedule. The vessel will be the largest & most advanced ship in the Sri Lanka Navy fleet. This is the fourth OPV delivered in the current financial year.



The ceremony was attended by H. E. (Mrs.) Chitranganee Wagiswara, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Navy in India, Rear Admiral NBJ Rosayro, Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy, RAdm 1stShekhar Mital, CMD GSL, Directors and senior officials of Sri Lankan Navy, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and GSL.



SLOPV Project for building two large size ships is one of most significant defence co-operation between India and Sri Lanka & one of the largest export contracts, being executed by GSL currently for friendly countries. The Keel of the vessel was laid on 09th May 2015 and was launched on 2th May 2017. It is creditable for the shipyard to complete this significant export project and deliver the vessel 25 Days ahead of contractual schedule.



With this, shipyard has succeeded in reducing build period of 2500 Tonnes OPV to nearly 3 years from over 5 years taken till about 3 years back. SLNS Sayurala, the first AOPV of the series delivered in July 2017 ahead of contractual schedule, is performing exceedingly well and has received positive feedbacks for GSL for the build quality and state of the art machinery.



Speaking on the occasion, RAdm Mital said “This state-of–the art and largest ship in the Sri Lanka Naval fleet will help meet the increasing requirement of the Sri Lanka Navy for undertaking policing and patrolling of its vast Exclusive Economic Zone.” He further added “Great care, attention and forethought have gone in ensuring that this vessel is built to highest standards and the same has been validated in the harbor and sea trials, where ship has achieved all design specifications, to the satisfaction of the our special friend Sri Lanka Navy”.



While thanking GSL for delivering two vessels ahead of schedule to Sri Lankan Navy, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India, H. E. (Mrs.) Chitranganee Wagiswara said “The delivery of ships to Sri Lanka Navy ahead of schedule shows the excellent shipbuilding talent of GSL staff and its leadership. These deliveries of warships not only immensely enhance the Naval capabilities of Sri Lanka Navy, but also strengthen the close links between Sri Lanka & India”.



GSL has a unique distinction of delivering all the ships ahead of contractual schedule and has been officially adjudged as the ‘Best Performing Shipyard’ by MoD, besides being the largest Exporter Shipyard from the country. In last 4 years, GSL’s turnover has grown nearly three times with profits increasing rising from (-) Rs 60 Crs to over Rs 220 Crs.



-ends-

