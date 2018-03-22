General Advanced Research & Development Agency Will be Created at KPI – Pavlo Bukin

(Source: UKROBORONPROM; issued March 22, 2018)

General Advanced Research & Development Agency (GARDA), adopting the best American DARPA solutions, will be created at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI). This was stated by UKROBORONPROM Director General Pavlo Bukin during his speech at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, during the parliamentary hearings "National Innovation System: State and Legislative Development".



"It was decided to create an agency of advanced technologies based on the DARPA model, to implement technologies in the defense industry. Mykhaylo Zhurovs’kyy – the rector of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute named after I. Sikorsky" – agreed that the agency will be based at this very university. I am sure this decision will contribute to the greatest effect," stressed Pavlo Bukin.



At the same time, he mentioned that the issue of innovative technologies development is connected with the necessity of legislative changes that would improve the mechanisms of financing such projects.



"The legal framework for innovation in Ukraine is sufficiently developed, but some aspects need to be improved, as they hamper financing. When it comes to batch manufacturing, financing of innovation activities is carried out at the expense of working capital. Therefore, working expenses are shifted to the expenses for future periods. When it comes to research institutes and design bureaus – their resources are limited. It is necessary to legislatively create a mechanism for innovation activity financing and preferential taxation," said UKROBORONPROM Director General Pavlo Bukin from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.



He named UGV "Phantom-2" development among UOP innovations.



"This platform allows to destroy the enemy’s manpower and to transport the goods, and it has already passed the test abroad, and it can be considered to be a result of the activities of the State Concern and its design engineering bureaus," said Pavlo Bukin.



In general, he evaluated the innovation activity of UKROBORONPROM from 2014 as "positive." Bukin emphasized that during these years the State Concern was focused on the strategic task of providing the Ministry of Defense with military equipment, which the Ukrainian Army is currently armed with.



