Navy Establishes Mobile Capability on Guam to Test FDNF Ships' Combat EM Systems

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued March 22, 2018)

NEWPORT, R.I. --- Naval Sea Systems Command's Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility (SESEF) program established a mobile electromagnetic (EM) test and evaluation capability at Naval Base Guam in February to support U.S. 7th Fleet's Forward-Deployed Naval Force ships' combat systems.



To meet a Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet requirement, the commanding officer of Naval Base Guam authorized the SESEF program to outfit the base's mobile command post with a removable SESEF enhanced radio direction-finding test system.



The SESEF program is establishing a permanent, full-capability site on Naval Base Guam that is planned to be operational by 2020. In the meantime, the SESEF director requested the base's support in using its mobile command post as a temporary facility.



Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. Hans Sholley said he was happy to support an "adaptive partnership" between the Naval Base Guam emergency management team, which operates the mobile command post, and SESEF partners to provide an immediate fleet capability at a reduced cost.



"I'm glad that we could assist them and take advantage of utilizing the mobile command post for other uses outside of real-world emergency situations while they establish their permanent presence in Guam," said Sholley.



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, which provides project management and technical direction for the SESEF program, coordinated with Naval Base Guam, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport Detachment Pacific and Navy and Marine Corps Spectrum Office Pacific to design, install and test the new mobile capability.



SESEFs provide electromagnetic systems test and evaluation services to the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, U.S Coast Guard and allied navies' ships and engineering activities for developing and validating the performance of new and upgraded EM systems. SESEFs perform real-time readiness assessments of EM systems in an operational environment.



Typically located near fleet concentration areas, SESEFs use state-of-the-art systems which radiate or receive EM energy, serving as a reliable partner for two-party testing, analysis and troubleshooting of shipboard EM sensor systems. SESEFs provide real-time data analysis while minimizing test time. Their sites are manned as required to support scheduled fleet testing as well as on-call operations.



