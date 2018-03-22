“Juniper Cobra” 2018 Has Ended

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued March 22, 2018)

“Juniper Cobra” 2018, the largest training exercise ever held by the IDF in cooperation with international forces, has ended. Americans and Israelis practiced operational orders and live fire in preparation for real battle, in which American forces would arrive to take part in aerial defense. “The mission of defending Israel from aerial threats is in good hands. Together we will successfully face any future challenge”



Yesterday (Wednesday), the largest training exercise held by the IDF with international forces, “Juniper Cobra”, has ended. During the 5-week exercise, the IAF’s Aerial Defense Division operated alongside the United States European Command (EUCOM) and other IDF units. Combined operational orders were practiced in order to simulate the arrival of American forces in time of war to support Israel’s defense from aerial threats.



This is the ninth “Juniper Cobra” exercise, and is the largest exercise held by the IAF in cooperation with the EUCOM in 2018. For the first time, combatants dealt with threats from all theatres at the same time, focusing on high precision weapon threats. Over 2,500 service members from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, which are routinely stationed in Germany, participated in the exercise - a highpoint in the IAF's continuous cooperation with the US Army.



5 Weeks, 2,500 Combatants



As part of the training exercise, aerial defense forces deployed several weapon system batteries. Using computerized simulations, the forces practiced cooperative aerial defense from missile attacks. For the first time, this year’s exercise included the use of the “David’s Sling” weapon system, which was declared operational last April, and the “Iron Dome” and “Hetz” weapon systems’ upgraded versions. Also, for the first time in a decade, the arrival of equipment by air was practiced, thus allowing the practice of heavy transport aircraft landings.



“In the last 5 weeks, we practiced the largest and most complex training exercise held in recent years. ‘Juniper Cobra’ 2018 was an extraordinary exercise in its similarity to reality and in the complex scenarios drilled. The exercise integrated the most advanced weapon systems on the ground, in the air, and in the sea”, concluded Brig. Gen. Tzvika Haimovich, Commander of the Aerial Defense Division, at the closing ceremony. “The cooperation between the forces is what enabled us to put the exercise’s mission into action and complete it with impressive results. We have learned a lot, and can proudly say that we are prepared to face the mutual mission when given orders. I am sure that the mission of defending Israel from aerial threats is in good hands. Together we will successfully face any future challenge”.



Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the US 3rd Air Force commander, added at the ceremony: “There are two effects that make the exercise successful – the exercise's goal and the commitment to it. There are many reasons to be committed to the mission, and I ask every one of you to hold on to your reason. It is that reason that pushed you forward and made you better every day that passed. That same goal and commitment is what unites us into one team that will fight side by side in the best way when given the orders to”.



Live Fire Experiment



During the first weeks of the exercise, “Patriot” weapon systems were deployed in different operational sites, and were used in complex interception simulations. This week, the missile-testing unit held a live fire experiment in Palmahim AFB’s test field. The experiment included Israeli and American weapon systems and several targets simulating light aircraft.



“During the range, we practiced intercepting threats we would face in a real situation. We built the simulations based on operational scenarios in order to prepare the Israeli and American forces for scenarios they may face in real battle”, described Maj. Eliran Tzalech, leader of the experiment from the “Magen” administration. “In an experiment like this, theory meets reality. As opposed to the simulations, the experiment allowed us to examine how the system responds in real-time. We debriefed after every interception, and implement the drawn conclusions into our operational activity. Every experiment strengthens our faith in the weapon system”.



There were many preparations prior to the exercise, including preparations in the Headquarters, discussions with the American forces, locating the weapon systems and optimizing their use. “This is a chance for us to work with the American force, to learn from them and to represent the division with honor”, said Capt. Barak Yona, commander of the “Yahalom” battery from the “Northern Diamond” battalion. “During the experiment every force stayed in their own interception management center, while the Air Traffic Control unit (ATC) distributed the targets among us, just as they would in real-time. This was a chance for us to acquire significant knowledge – in intercepting complex targets, examining the system’s capabilities, working with the American force and learning the technical operation of the systems”.



