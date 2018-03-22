United States Set to Sign Deal On Patriot Missile Sale to Poland Next Week – Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; posted March 22, 2018)

By Lidia Kelly

WARSAW --- Poland and the United States are set to agree the sale of Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defence system to Warsaw next week, three sources told Reuters.Poland has previously said it was planning to spend around $7.6 billion on the project, but the sources said the deal to be announced next week may not be more than $5.5 billion.NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and in response to Moscow’s renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.The U.S. Department of State approved the sale of the systems in November, with Poland interested in buying eight of the systems.“The letter of agreement is to be signed on March 28,” a source close to the defence ministry said. Two others sources familiar with the matter confirmed the plan. (end of excerpt)-ends-