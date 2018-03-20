French Air Force C-130J Flies First Logistic Mission to Mali

(Source: French air force; issued March 20, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Having taken delivery of its first C-130J Super Hercules in December, the French air force used it for the first time this week on an international test mission, ferrying personnel and equipment to sub-Saharan Africa. (French AF photo)

Only three months after its service introduction at Air Base 123 at Orléans, the first C-130J took off on March 20 for N'Djamena, then Niamey, for its first short-term logistic mission outside metropolitan France, in support of Operation Barkhane.



The mission is to ensure the transport of freight and passengers in the context of a so-called "synthesis" experiment, conducted jointly by the Military Air Expertise Center (CEAM)*, Transport Squadron 2/61 "Franche-Comte "and the C-130 Aeronautical Technical Support Squadron (ESTA).



It is intended to enable the validation of an initial logistic capability: the implementation of the aircraft in real logistic missions, which also includes the technical preparation of the aircraft and its possible maintenance (C-130 ESTA has been reorganized in order to support the C-130J, in addition to the C-130H) but also personnel preparation (the pilots and mechanics in charge of the C-130J were trained within the US Air Force).



On all stages of this mission in the Sub-Saharan Strip, the C-130J was close to its maximum load (18.7 t). For comparison purposes, under equivalent flight conditions the C-130J has a carrying capacity three times higher than the C160 Transall (15 t compared to 5-o 6 tonnes.)



The return mission is scheduled for March 22. As soon as the results of this trial have been exploited, the C-130J will be able to support external operations as quickly as possible by means of logistical rotations. Tactical trials can then begin.



The purchase of four C-130Js by France in 2015, the first copy of which was delivered to the Air Force on 22 December 2017, aims to strengthen in the short term the "medium lift" military airlift capability, also provided by the C-160 and C-130H.



* through its ATT program team (tactical transport aircraft.)



