Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% on-Time Deliveries

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- Harris Corporation has been awarded a $161 million contract modification to supply the next production lot of electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and Australian F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats.



Harris will manufacture and deliver Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants, with deliveries under the new contract expected to be completed by May 2021. The Harris ALQ-214(V)4/5 is the key onboard electronic warfare (EW) jamming system for the IDECM program, protecting the aircraft from electronic threats, including sophisticated integrated air defense systems.



This award is in addition to the $133 million production lot award received in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The company has received more than $1 billion in awards to date from the Naval Air Systems Command for AN/ALQ-214 development and production and was recently recognized by the Navy for maintaining a perfect on-time delivery record over the entire 20-year life of the IDECM program.



“The 20-year flawless delivery record to the Navy is a remarkable achievement, and we look forward to supporting their critical missions for the next 20 years and beyond,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Our investments and dedication to delivering IDECM systems has helped to keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats and out of harm’s way.”





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue.



