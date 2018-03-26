Saab Signs Support Contract for Combat Training Centre

(Source: Saab; issued March 26, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Defence Material Organisation, DMO, for support and update of simulators to the Netherlands Army’s Mobile Combat Training Centre. The order value amounts to SEK 115 million. The contract is a two-year extension and includes an option for one additional year of support.



In the early 2000s, Saab delivered the Mobile Combat Training Centre (MCTC) to the Netherlands Army and has since then delivered support to the customer. Over the years, the centre has been updated with new features and is today the world´s largest mobile training centre for training up to battalion level (Level 5). The training centre moves to several different nations in Europe for exercises in different environments and for joint exercises with other nations.



“Since many years we’ve had a very close and good cooperation with the Netherlands Army where we together have made sure that their soldiers are ready for challenges. This extension, from an eminent NATO member, is a clear proof that the combat training centre meets their high standards and that our support is relevant and adapted to their needs”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.



Business unit Training & Simulation develops, manufactures and markets advanced military training equipment, such as laser simulator systems, instrumented training systems, target equipment, and provides service and maintenance for delivered systems.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



