MBDA Begins Development of New Teseo Anti-Ship Missile

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted March 26, 2018)

The Italian Ministry of Defense has allocated the necessary funds to develop and procure a new version of MBDA's subsonic Teseo Mk2E long-range anti-ship missile, a new variant of the Otomat Mk2 Block IV missile.



According to military sources quoted by Jane’s Defence Weekly, the development program, which should be formally launched by the end of the year, is primarily intended for coastal operations in hostile waters.



The new version of the missile, which is among MBDA’s priorities for 2018, shares several elements with another key MBDA program, the Mars ER anti-ship missile for which the Qatar Navy will be a launch customer. In addition to the ship-launched version, its naval aviation will use an air-launched version on board the NFH90 naval helicopters its recently acquired.



"The Teseo MK2E is necessary to support the operational capabilities of the Navy,” and the start of its development in synergy with the Marte Extended Range will allow "avoiding the duplication of costs, which are currently manageable," a senior Italian naval officer told Jane’s.



To differentiate it from the current version, the new Teseo will differ in range, structure, propulsion, seeker and guidance and control system. The missile will equip the Italian Navy’s new multi-purpose Pattugliatori d’Altura ocean-going offshore patrol vessels.



The development contract is expected by the end of the year, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2022 or 2023.



