Judgment on Access to Documents Concerning Denmark's Selection of New Combat Aircraft

(Source: Copenhagen City Court; issued March 23, 2018)

(Issued in Danish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Copenhagen City Court has today ruled in a case of access to the authorities' cases regarding Denmark's choice of new combat aircraft.The court has found that the authorities' decisions on refusal of access to documents are legal and valid.In 2005, a process was initiated for the selection of new combat aircraft for Denmark to replace the current F-16 combat aircraft. The process was conducted by the Ministry of Defense. In 2008, the United States Navy International Programs Office entered the process with the F / A-18 Super Hornet Fighter as a candidate. F / A-18 Super Hornet is produced by the Boeing Company.On June 9, 2016, the government -- the Social Democracy, the Danish People's Party, the Liberal Alliance and the Radical Left -- agreed to select the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter produced by Lockheed Martin.In September 2016, Boeing filed an application to the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry's underlying boards for access to documents, evaluations and decisions, including in the political process and decision for the full period from 2005 through 2016. It stated that access was requested in attendance lists and all acts for all three candidates. The background to the request was after, in particular, a concern at Boeing if the authorities had included incorrect data for the F / A-18 Super Hornet during the evaluation process, including in terms of set-up time.In 2017, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense's Material and Purchasing Board and the Joint Defence Command made the decision that the document access request could not be met. Decisions were made in particular with the view that it would require extraordinary resources to process the request. Prior to that, there had been a dialogue between Boeing and the authorities to seek a restricted access request.Boeing challenged the said authorities with a final claim that, in particular, the authorities should acknowledge that the decisions taken should be repealed.By decision, the court ruled, inter alia, that after a comprehensive assessment, the authorities had shown sufficient efforts to seek a restricted and concretised application for access to documents.The court also found that, according to the information on the extraordinary resource usage in the processing of the request, the authorities had been entitled to decide on refusal of access to documents pursuant to the resources set out in section 9 (1) of the Public Administration Act. 2, No. 1.The case has been dealt with by the appointment of three legal judges over two working days under case number BS 25A-1531/17.-ends-