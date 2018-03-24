Singapore Navy Launches Sixth Littoral Mission Vessel, Fortitude

Taken from an unusual angle, this picture of the first littoral mission vessel, RSS Independence, shows the large rear flight deck, the stern RHIB handling ramps, and the forward section with 76mm gun turret immediately in front of the vertical missile launcher. (Twitter photo)





Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ng highlighted the importance of the RSN in safeguarding our seas in light of security threats. He said, "The RSN has a vital role to play to secure our sea lines of communication, and our continued right to move freely as set out in international law. This access cannot be taken for granted… Threats to the maritime space can also take the form of unconventional threats that can harm our security and destabilise our economy. To combat these transnational threats, regional cooperation, coordinated action and information-sharing are crucial."



On the launch of Fortitude and the success of the LMV programme, Mr Ng commented, "The LMVs' rapid operationalisation is an impressive achievement… (Fortitude) is a timeless reminder to all of us… that we must have the gumption and perseverance to pursue a better tomorrow.”



The launch of the LMVs is a significant milestone in the RSN's continued transformation to keep Singapore's waters safe. The LMVs are faster, more versatile, and equipped with sharper capabilities to further strengthen the RSN's effectiveness in seaward defence. The LMVs can be quickly configured with mission modules to take on a wide spectrum of operations, allowing the crew to deliver calibrated responses using lethal and non-lethal options to deal with a range of maritime threats.



The LMV programme is progressing well. The first LMV, RSS Independence, was commissioned during the RSN's Golden Jubilee on 5 May 2017 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. RSS Sovereignty and RSS Unity were commissioned by Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen on 14 November 2017. The other two previously launched LMVs, Justice and Indomitable are presently undergoing sea trials.



Also present at the ceremony were Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, and senior officers from the RSN and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.



ST Marine Celebrates the Launch of the Sixth Littoral Mission Vessel, Fortitude

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd (ST Marine), the marine arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering), has successfully launched the sixth Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), Fortitude, designed and built for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).



The ceremony, held at ST Marine’s Benoi Yard, was officiated by Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport. Mr Ng’s spouse, Mrs Michelle Ng was the lady sponsor who named and launched the vessel in accordance with naval traditions. The event was witnessed by many senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces.



Fortitude is part of an eight-vessel LMV programme started in 2013 and is slated to replace the RSN’s current fleet of Fearless-class Patrol Vessels, also designed and built by ST Marine in the 1990s. The LMVs are 2.5 times larger, and possess better sea-keeping capabilities to operate in higher sea state conditions, amongst other attributes.



ST Marine has delivered four vessels till date, LMV Independence, LMV Sovereignty, LMV Unity and LMV Justice. The fifth vessel, LMV Indomitable was launched in 2017; the keel was laid for the seventh LMV and steel was also cut for the eighth LMV last year.



“The launch of the sixth LMV Fortitude today brings us another step closer to the completion of the LMV programme. The milestones to date could not have been achieved without the collaboration of the DSTA, RSN and our industry partners, and I extend my warmest appreciation to them,” said Ng Sing Chan, President for ST Marine. “We are honoured to be able to contribute to RSN’s robust seaward defence of Singapore, which will be strengthened further when all eight LMVs are delivered in 2020.”





ST Marine (Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd), the marine arm of ST Engineering, provides turnkey and sustainable solutions in the marine, offshore and environmental engineering industries. In shipbuilding, it has the proven capabilities in concept definition to detailed design, construction, on-board system installation and integration, commissioning to through-life support.



ST Engineering (Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd) is an integrated defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. It has global presence with offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East and employs about 22,000 employees. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.68b in FY2016 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.



