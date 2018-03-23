Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 23, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $12,537,910 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price and cost-only contract for development, integration, manufacture, production and testing of the Navy's AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare systems.



The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is a surface ship undersea warfare (USW) combat system with the capability to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats.



The contract is for development, integration and production of future advanced capability build and technical insertion baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW systems.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $700,808,402.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (84 percent); and the government of Japan (16 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (82 percent); Liverpool, New York (17 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (1 percent); and Owego, New York (less than 1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 22, 2026.



Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,203,527 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5218).



-ends-

